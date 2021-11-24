By Becky Gargan
I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving, and enjoys everything the holiday weekend has to offer.
I got to spend time with my children and their partners, and we got our tree all set up. When do you set up your tree? Are you a right after Thanksgiving or a wait-until-the-last-minute person? Speaking of last minute, we have a virtual Celtic Spirit concert coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Call the Gibson Center for Senior Services at (603) 356-3231 to sign up. It’s a $12 fee for an awesome show.
Coming up for the Gibson Center in the near future, we have our next Arts at Lunch performer, author/storyteller MJ Pettengill, joining us on Dec 8. While you’re here, take a look around the thrift shop, Karen and her cadre of volunteers have been very busy taking in new donations and have the Christmas/holiday room all set up for shopping.
In regards to donations, please remember that the thrift store only accepts donations Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No donations are accepted on Sundays or holidays. Do not just leave them outside on those days as inclement weather often ruins items that we would love to put to use.
Lunch next week: Monday, American chop suey; Tuesday, chicken a la king; Wednesday, shepherd’s pie; Thursday, pork stir fry; Friday, beans and hot dogs. As always, the menu is subject to change without notice.
