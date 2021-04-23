Heading out of the store yesterday with a shower of snow flurries whirling about my head I thought what a horribly cold and windy day it was. That’s when I noticed a man stepping out of a car covered with the remnants of new snow. He told me he had just driven over from his home in Franconia where they had been “blessed” with 6 inches of snow. Apparently, that was in addition to the 10 inches they had received earlier in the week. I guess we have nothing to complain about. Welcome to New England!
Cold or not, May is just one week away. Unlike last year, the Kentucky Derby is scheduled to be held next week on its traditional first Saturday in May. The annual Valley Pride Day will take place the following Saturday, May 8. I don’t have all the details or contact people at this point but I’ll try to get that information for you by next week.
Finally, I’m happy to report that all of the Gibson Center's holiday craft fairs will be going on this year starting with Memorial Day. That first fair will be held on the Gibson front lawn Saturday and Sunday, May 29 and 30. Hope you will plan to join us.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless.
Next week's takeout menu: Monday, bratwurst and sauerkraut; Tuesday, fish sticks and buttered lemony noodles; Wednesday, pork Espanole; Thursday, sloppy Joe on a bun; Friday, barbecue chicken. Please note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
