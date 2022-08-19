By Kristen Santuccio
Greetings from 14 Grove.
Yesterday, I had the opportunity to drive one of our Meals on Wheels routes. I very much enjoyed seeing everyone and getting to spend some time with them. One thing that struck me as I delivered, is the importance of numbers on homes.
If you, or anyone you know needs housing numbers or help in placing them clearly on your home or driveway, call the Gibson Center for Senior Services at (603) 356-3231. We will gladly help you by supplying the numbers and/or installing them for you.
Although each day lately has been stellar, colder weather is soon approaching. With our “Stay Warm, Safe and Dry” program we are able to provide vetted contractors who will help with small home repairs.
Our contractors will work with you and the USDA on payment options that are affordable. Renee Wheaton, program coordinator wanted us to mention that she has two new contractors to help, a roofer and a sheetrock/painter. Adam Balodis continues to help us with general contractor services, like installing grab bars, renovating railings or porch steps, and repairing lighting.
If you need repairs done, don’t hesitate to reach out to Wheaton at (603) 205-0909 or call the Gibson Center at (603) 356-3231.
Believe it or not, our Labor Day craft fair will take place in two short weeks. All crafter spots are filled, and we are looking forward to seeing some great Fall inspired items, as well as other unique handmade items. Look for the white tents on our lawn Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
We are having so much fun with Mannequin Mania at our Carriage House Thrift Store. This week, we have seen some great pictures of visitors with the Mannequin Du Jour, and we will award our first $5 coupon to the store this week. Remember, enter a photo each week for a chance to win $75 in Carriage House Cash. Email your photos with captions to info@gibsoncenter.org for your chance to win.
As with many, we have noticed an increase in our electric bill here at the Gibson Center.
We have joined with local libraries to provide a small device that detects appliances and devices that run continuously in the background, as well as the usage of older appliances.
The “Kill-O-Watt” helps you calculate your homes cumulative electrical expenses and forecast by the day, week, month, even an entire year.
Also checks the quality of your power by monitoring voltage, line frequency, and power factor. Starting Monday, Aug. 22, the Gibson Center will have three of these devices ready to loan to anyone interested.
The week ahead starts with AARP CarFit on Monday, Aug. 22; the Democratic five-minute forum on Thursday, Aug. 23, at 12:30 p.m.; and a trip to the White Mountain Museum Seasonal Change exhibit on Aug. 24.
Regular activities this week: Chair exercise (Monday at 10:30 a.m. and Friday at 10:45); tai ji quan (Monday and Thursday at 3 p.m.); strength, balance and stretch (Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.); Small Town Quilters will be in on Wednesday at 10 a.m.; and Little Angels Service Dogs will also be on Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Menu for Aug. 22-26: Monday, hot dogs with cowboy beans; Tuesday, open-face barbecue pork; Wednesday, turkey tetrazzini; Thursday, Salisbury steaks; Friday, chicken nuggets.
We hope you will join us.
