It seems only yesterday we were talking about celebrating the Fourth of July yet, here we are, entering the second week of August. Time waits for no man.
Our dining room is now officially open for congregate meals and it has been a real joy to see everyone back together enjoying good company and fine food. You can join us for lunch any Monday thru Friday between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
You’ll find our monthly menu on our web site gibsoncenter.org or stop into our dining room and ask for a copy. At this time, we still require masks when you enter the building and ask you to keep them on until you are seated at your table. Hope you can join us.
Jill has been busy restarting many of our programs as well as planning some wonderful day trips. This Tuesday, Aug. 10, she is taking people to the MWV Band concert in Conway. There is no charge for the concert but donations are accepted to help support the band. Bring your own folding chair and maybe a picnic lunch.
On Thursday, Aug. 12, there will be a trip to the Madison Historical Society right after lunch. Don’t forget to bring money for ice cream. You can look for the newsletter on our website for more great trips and programs taking place later in the month. Call Penny or Jill at (603) 356-3231 or stop by the front desk to sign up for any trips or programs.
Don’t forget Ele Border, one of our Gibson board members, has become certified to provide unbiased, non-commercial seminars that introduce people newly turning 65 to the nuances of Medicare. There will be a “new to Medicare” seminar at the Gibson Center on Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. It will cover Original Medicare, Advantage Plans, Supplemental Plans and Prescription Drug Plans.
Border will explain the details about what Medicare covers, what it doesn’t cover and what Medicare Parts A, B and D are. You can enroll by calling the Gibson Center at (603) 356-3231 or call ServiceLink at 211. Class will be limited to six persons but will repeat regularly throughout the year.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week’s takeout menu: Monday, hamburger stroganoff; Tuesday, chicken Alfredo; Wednesday, Salisbury steak; Thursday, mac and cheese; Friday, franks and beans. Please note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
