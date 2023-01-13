January is actually moving along at a nice pace, most likely because there is so much happening around here. The Gibson Center for Senior Services has been fortunate that the “winter” weather has been mild enough that we have not had to cancel too many programs, although I really hope I didn’t just jinx us.
We want to remind you all of the Stay Warm, Safe and Dry program. Renee Wheaton does a phenomenal job as our Senior Resource Navigator. Knowing there is someone to call when you have questions or troubles with living in your home can be of great comfort.
If you find yourself needing help with applying for assistance for heating or fuel costs, accessing health care, finding a contractor for needed home repairs, Renee can help you with just about every situation.
With her years of expertise and extensive contacts, Renee is an asset in so many ways. Do not hesitate to reach out if you find yourself with questions. You can reach Renee by calling (603) 205-0909 or just call the Gibson Center at (603) 356-3231 and we can put you in touch.
The Book Club has chosen its next selection, “Apples Never Fall,” by Liane Moriarty, and there are a few additional copies. This book is so intriguingly suspenseful, I cannot wait to hear the reaction of the club. The book club meets here every fourth Tuesday, right after lunch at 12:15 p.m. All are welcome. If you would like to join us, you can obtain a copy of the book from us, provided by a generous partnership with the Conway Public Library.
We are thrilled to have been selected as one of the in-person sites for the N.H. State Plan on Aging. This listening session will be held immediately after our lunch at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
In addition to the in-person listening sessions, there are also online sessions and an online survey, check the website for the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, and search N.H. State Plan on Aging. The survey helps address the availability of supports in their communities, including healthcare, transportation and in home long term supports and services. Information gathered during this and other listening sessions will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Humans Services Adminsitation for Community Living in July, 2023. If you have any questions, call (603) 356-3231.
We have a limited number of tickets to M&D Playhouse’s presentation of “Becky Shaw” that will be Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m. Sign up so we can qualify for the discounted group rate.
The Gibson Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Day. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, N.H. State Plan on Aging convenes at 12:15 p.m. after lunch; Wednesday, Jan. 18, Veterans Coffee at 10 a.m.; Little Angel Service Dogs will be in at 10:30 a.m.; also Wednesday, The Virtual Dementia Tour at 12:30 p.m.; Thursday, we will be going to The Brownfield Market after lunch at 12:30 p.m.; Friday, our Friday painters will be here at 12:30 p.m. and Andrea will be in to help with computers. Call for an appointment with Andrea, and Penny will get you set up.
Don’t forget, if you would like to join us for lunch, but don’t want to drive in the winter, we can provide transportation to and from your home. Call Penny a few days in advance
This week’s meals: Closed Monday; Tuesday, honey mustard chicken nuggets; Wednesday, cheese omelets; Thursday, brown sugar ham; Friday, Bierock pie.
