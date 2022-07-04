Tonight, the Mount Washington Valley Band will hold its first concert in Schouler Park. It has invited the Gibson Center for Senior Services to be the non-profit of the week for the 2022 opening concert. The Gibson bus will pick people up at their homes if they want to attend the concert. Bring a lawn chair, picnic supper or buy one at the farmer’s market.
Wednesday, Trail’s End in Intervale will be hosting a Cone for a Cause, and the Gibson Center will be the week’s recipient. Invite family and friends to this delicious summer event. Karen has some great raffle items, and there will also be information about the Gibson Center. Many thanks to Trail’s End.
Other new events, the Gibson Center is working with the Conway Area Humane Society on three projects. On the first Wednesday of each month, we will be going to the humane society to help socialize the pets waiting for adoption. There is still room on the Gibson Center bus if you would like to join this furry opportunity (yes, we will stop at Trail’s End for Cone for a Cause).
The other two projects that the Gibson Center and the humane society are doing a food drive and a senior pet adoption. These will both take place July 29. The humane society is always in need of wet and dry pet food, and will have some on hand if you know someone who could use some.
The senior pet adoption will be a chance for people to meet pets that have been surrendered due to health or residential restrictions. These pets are already housebroken and have some training. They would be a good match for a person who is also not as active, or isn’t ready for a several year commitment. If you want more information call Jill Reynolds at the Gibson Center, (603) 356-3231 or go to gibsoncenter.org/calendar to learn more about all events.
Join us for lunch, weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. This week’s menu: Tuesday, cranberry wine meatballs; Wednesday, spinach and feta chicken; Thursday, sweet and sour pork; Friday: baked fish sandwich.
