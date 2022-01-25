By Becky Gargan
We are looking down that dimly lit corridor with spring sitting there waiting patiently for us at the other end. Only 50-something more days until the first day of spring. I can’t wait. I love snow, but I am ready for flowers, green grass and birds singing.
While we wait, we have some new offerings for you. The Gibson Center for Senior Services is sponsoring a Staying Warm, Safe and Dry program that helps senior homeowners of the Mount Washington Valley age in place and avoid institutionalization by coordinating access to a reliable contractor who is licensed, bonded and insured and make referrals for low and very low-income homeowners to USDA for help with further funding.
We also have opened our Internet Cafe, located in the main part of the building, so that seniors without access to Wi-Fi or internet in their homes can access it in order to help connect with family, conduct telehealth appointments, etc. Give us call for more information on either program.
We are also offering some virtual shows in our activity room: Portland Pops! play Motown tunes on March 29 and then on May 17 Pops! will present Broadway showtunes. Call (603) 356-3231 and speak with Penny to sign up.
Just a reminder from the thrift store, we only accept donations Monday through Friday from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Do not drop off items on the weekends, overnight, or outside of those hours. Time spent cleaning up from these out of hour drop offs takes time away from stocking the store with the wonderful items you have all come to love and expect.
Lunch next week: Monday, smothered chicken with gravy, Tuesday, beef stir fry, Wednesday, baked ravioli; Thursday, kielbasa and kraut, Friday, chicken fingers and fries.
