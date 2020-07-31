Well, like a bad penny, I’m back. Please excuse the delay but June is the end of our fiscal year, and we got buried in paperwork.
I’m sorry to report that we still don’t have an official opening date for the center. George Cleveland has attended more meetings in Concord than “Carter has liver pills.” (Remember that one?)
While we have been working with the state on a number of issues with guidelines for senior centers, there is still a lot that is unresolved and there are more meetings ahead. Lord help us!
Here’s some good news. I’m happy to tell you that the thrift shop has finally reopened. This took a lot of work by a lot of people under the capable guidance of Karen and her fearless sidekick Sharon.
The shop is only open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have items to donate, please remember to do so only between 8 and 10 a.m. those same days.
As always, we can’t accept furniture, children’s items, electronics or things that are in really poor shape. We hold donations for at least 48 hours before putting them out. If you have questions, contact Karen at (603) 356-3231.
Now for some even better news! Trail’s End Ice Cream Shop is holding a Gibson Center Benefit on Wednesday, Aug. 5, from noon to 9 p.m. It’s called “Cones for a Cause.” Gibson will receive a percentage of all cones sold so bring a friend. I’m really excited. It’s the perfect excuse to eat ice cream. The shop is located just north of town across from the Scenic Vista. Imagine, you get great ice cream and a perfect view. Hope you will join us and please remember to social distance.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless.
Next weeks take out menu: Monday, tuna pita pocket; Tuesday, chicken and sausage stew; Wednesday, tortellini Alfredo; Thursday, Asian beef with vegetables; Friday: brunch for lunch.
