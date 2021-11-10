By Josh Morehouse
Thanksgiving is only about a week away at this point and I cannot tell you how much I am looking forward to turkey and pie. There are other parts to the meal as well, but mostly it’s the turkey and pie that interest me.
Thursday, Nov. 18, the Black Cap Grille is having a benefit night for the Gibson Center for Senior Services from 5 to 9 p.m., so invite your family and friends to eat in or order out. Remember also that, on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, we will be closed for Thanksgiving.
Next week’s menu: Monday, pork Eisenhower; Tuesday, tuna salad; Wednesday, turkey dinner; Thursday, lemon chicken tenders; Friday, fish and chips. Please note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.