The Gibson Center for Senior Service is very pleased to have Dr. Charlie Felton joining us for one-to-one, free consultations to help decode health-care information.
As an extension of the Health Literacy and Telehealth program this winter, he will now be meeting with people having trouble navigating web sites, recommendations, claims and research. Dr. Felton will be discussing the information, and not be discussing person health issues.
Additionally, we will be having well-known specialist Joan Lanoie available to help on Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon on June 14 and 21. She will guide people who wish to create, or update advanced directives for end-of-life planning.
They join Ele Border who does New to Medicare education. Call the Gibson Center for an appointment at (603) 356-3231.
In addition to the one-to-one information, we have renewed our relationship with Little Angel Service Dogs.
If you miss your furry friend, or are like Jill, and can never get enough dog hugs, join the Gibson Center before lunch every Wednesday for a visit from Nellie, a trained service dog that is allowed to have human interactions outside of her special person.
Join us for lunch, weekdays from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
This week’s menu: Wednesday, pasta primavera; Thursday, pork stir-fry; Friday, kielbasa and red beans.
