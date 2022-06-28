Last week, a fun comment was overheard at an event at the Conway Library event, "Life Under the Stairs." One lady said it was interesting to be in the library, for if she had been as often as she told her mother she was going to the library, she might have had a different life.
This week, we head off to a concert at the Seaside Pavilion on Tuesday and then ramp up for the busy July 4 weekend. The Gibson Center for Senior Services will be hosting its second Artisan Craft Fair of the year. The people at each tent are the crafters themselves, selling the wares they create.
The Gibson Center will be closed on Monday, July 4. On Tuesday, July 5, the Mount Washington Valley Band will hold its first concert in the park. They have invited the Gibson Center to be the non-profit of the week for their opening concert. The Gibson bus will pick people up at their homes if they want to attend the concert. Bring a lawn chair, picnic supper or buy one at the farmer’s market.
Other new events, the Gibson Center is working in conjunction with other agencies in the valley, as part of a grant to make the valley a dementia-friendly community. One of the goals of the grant is to keep people live healthy fulfilled lives for as long as possible. One branch of the grant is Opening Minds through Art.
The Opening Minds through Art program pairs people in early stages of cognitive decline, with members of the community, to work together on art projects. Lori Stearns and Andrea Walsh will be starting the first series of classes in July. If you are interested in joining this program, please call Jill at the Gibson Center, (603) 356-3231 or go to gibsoncenter.org/calendar to learn more about all events.
Join us for lunch, weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. This week's menu is: Tuesday, baked black oak ham; Wednesday, Jamie’s jambalaya; Thursday, chicken parm casserole; Friday, Independence Day, cookout, eat in.
