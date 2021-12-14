By Becky Gargan
It’s less than two weeks until Christmas. Are you done shopping yet? I have adult children, so this year was easy: gift cards all around. I do miss shopping for little ones though, but the cleanup will be far easier. Speaking of clean up: I am not having any fun with cleaning the snow off my car. I am not a winter person.
As always in the event of inclement weather, please call the office, check the Gibson Center website or look at closures on WMUR/WMWV. We don’t want anyone driving a long distance in bad weather to do some shopping at the thrift store or to have lunch and miss us being here. We love seeing smiling, safe, happy faces.
We are have our annual Christmas dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Please come and join us for a lovely Durgin Park roast pork dinner. On Dec. 20, we have our annual Gibson gift exchange. Bring something wrapped to swap with a peer, and we are also having a “Magic of Christmas” virtual concert that same day after lunch. Call to sign up and enjoy a lovely Christmas concert.
Please don’t forget that the Gibson Center will be closed for Christmas break on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
Lunch this week: Wednesday, Christmas roast pork dinner; Thursday, orange ginger chicken; Friday, hunters stew. As always the menu is subject to change without notice.
