By Kristen Santuccio
We love to honor “days gone by” at the Gibson Center for Senior Services. The building that houses us was the home of Harvey Dow Gibson, hence the name, The Gibson Center.
This week, we had the pleasure of welcoming Laura Jean Beeler, the granddaughter of Thelma Kenison, who was the former owner of the home which now is our Carriage House Thrift Store.
Laura Jean and husband Andy, toured the home with our executive director, Marianne, and recalled fond memories of time there with her grandmother. Laura Jean remembered her grandmother playing her Steinway piano, recalled the exact layout of the house and was delighted to find that some of the original wallpaper was still there.
Visiting the valley from Arizona, Laura Jean and Andy were looking for a nice trail hike. Using the Gibson Center website (gibsoncenter.org/mwv-walkable-trails-by-town), they decided on Whitaker Woods. It was a special day, and we loved hearing the stories of The Kenison House.
Vendors have filled every spot of our upcoming Labor Day Craft Fair, if you would like to be on a cancellation list or get information for next year’s shows, call Karen at (603) 356-3231.
Joan Lanoie will be coming in on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to assist with advanced directives. Call (603) 356-3231 for an appointment. An advance directive is used to guide your health-care team and loved ones when they need to make these decisions or to decide who will make decisions for you when you can’t. There is no cost associated with creating an advanced directive, and you can take your directive home with you when you complete it.
There will be two trips this week, Tuesday, Aug. 9, we will board the bus for a Full Moon Sunset Cruise and on Thursday, Aug. 11, we will travel to The Brownfield Market at 12:30 p.m. If you have not reserved a spot and would like to, call (603) 356-3231.
We are traveling to Old Orchard Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 16, for the concert “Let’s Hang On,” a Tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. We will be having dinner at Ken’s but you can eat wherever you’d like. Cost for this trip is $50, and call (603) 356-3231 to reserve your spot.
Regular activities this week are chair exercise (Monday at 10:30 a.m. and Friday at 10:45 a.m.), tai ji wuan (Monday and Thursday at 3 p.m.), strength, balance, and stretch (Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.). Small Town Quilters will be in on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Little Angels Service Dogs will be available 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. also on Wednesday.
This week’s menu: Monday, American chop suey; Tuesday, chicken and broccoli Alfredo; Wednesday, cheese strata; Thursday, shepherds pie; Friday, baked ham dinner. We look forward to seeing you.
