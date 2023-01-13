FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Rescue is proud to announce the “post-COVID” return of its Junior Rescue EMS Program for teens ages 14 and older on Thursday, Jan. 19.
The first free monthly session will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at the station located at 89 Bridgton Road in Fryeburg (directly opposite the entrance to the Molly Ockett School).
Over the course of the program, participants will be introduced (in a very hands-on way) to the world of EMS and will be given the opportunity to gain certification in such areas as First Aid, CPR, Stop the Bleed, etc. They will also be given the opportunity to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to pursue EMR and/or EMT certification if desired.
Once trained to a minimum level, junior rescue members will be allowed to participate in ambulance “ride-alongs” where they can view licensed EMS professionals in action and occasionally get to assist them in providing basic patient care. The physical and emotional welfare of the junior members will remain first and foremost when deciding which calls may or may not be appropriate to attend.
Young adults interested in receiving information about the program can call Fryeburg Rescue at (207) 935-3024 or use the contact page at fryeburgrescue.org. Simply mention junior rescue in the comment box. Participants may also just “show up” that evening (but with a parent or guardian since there are permission forms that must be completed for those under 18).
Fryeburg Rescue is a non-profit organization providing Emergency Medical Services to the Maine towns of Fryeburg, Brownfield, Stow, Lovell and Chatham, New Hampshire, since 1971.
They currently operate three ambulances, a rescue unit, a boat and a side-by-side UTV outfitted with wheels or tracks. They provide support and equipment for wilderness extrication along with river and lake rescues.
Fryeburg Rescue is inspected and licensed by the States of Maine and New Hampshire. All members are licensed by the State of Maine at levels including First Responder (EMR), Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Advanced EMT (AEMT) and Paramedic (EMTP). Some of their members are also Nationally Registered (NR) and some are State of New Hampshire licensed as well.
There are a minimum of two personnel on call 24 hours a day with at least one person staffed at the station from, at minimum, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.
In addition, many of the members continue to volunteer their time by responding to calls ahead of or with the duty crew and staffing additional ambulances as needed.
Fryeburg Rescue responds only to emergency 911 calls that may be medical or trauma in nature as well as in a support capacity for fire and police colleagues in situations such as a structure fires or welfare checks. Fryeburg Rescue also provides mutual aid to assist neighboring communities in times of high demand.
