7-18-2022 Fryeburg Fair scholarship winners

Kylie Dennison (left) and Sadie Fowler received Fryeburg Fair scholarship awards from Fryeburg Fair President David Hastings II at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds on July 18. (COURTESY PHOTO)

FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Fair is pleased to announce the 2022 winners of its annual scholarship are Sadie Fowler, from Oxford Hills High School and Kylie Dennison, also from Oxford Hills High School.

Fowler will be pursuing study in the field of Animal and Veterinary Sciences through the University of Maine at Orono and Dennison will be pursuing study in the field of Pre-Vet Technology at the York County Community College.

