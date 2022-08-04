FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Fair is pleased to announce the 2022 winners of its annual scholarship are Sadie Fowler, from Oxford Hills High School and Kylie Dennison, also from Oxford Hills High School.
Fowler will be pursuing study in the field of Animal and Veterinary Sciences through the University of Maine at Orono and Dennison will be pursuing study in the field of Pre-Vet Technology at the York County Community College.
The awards were presented to Fowler and Dennison at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds on July 18 by the Fair President David Hastings.
In 2013, the Western Oxford Agricultural Society, also known as the Fryeburg Fair, voted to begin giving two awards, each year, to be selected from the high school senior students who apply and who reside in any of the WOAS towns.
The WOAS is comprised of the following towns: Fryeburg, Lovell, Stow, Waterford, Stoneham, Hiram, Sweden, Porter, Bridgton, Otisfield, Cornish, Baldwin, Standish, Harrison, Denmark and Brownfield in Maine; Freedom, Eaton, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway and Jackson in New Hampshire.
The awards are $2,000 each, and are awarded to each of two graduating students who are pursuing further education in the fields of agriculture, forestry or earth sciences.
The awards are given at the end of the senior high school year and the financial award is given upon successful completion of two semesters of further study.
