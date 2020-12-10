LOVELL, Maine — The Friends of the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library will be hosting Stephen King online on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m.
King will talk about his deep connection to Maine, take questions and read from his novel “Bag of Bones” which was loosely based on the town of Lovell where he and his family have been summer residents since 1980.
Winner of multiple awards, including the National Book Foundation for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters and the National Medal of Arts, King is the author of more than 60 novels (selling over 350 million copies worldwide), many of which have been adapted to successful feature films and television series.
Reviews for his most recent book, "If It Bleeds," have been outstanding: “King continues to draw from a rich and varied reservoir of stories,” says The Washington Post. “At its best, his work remains deeply empathetic and compulsively readable. May the reservoir never run dry.”
And a starred review from Booklist proclaims, “This set of novellas is thought-provoking, terrifying, and, at times, outright charming, showcasing King’s breadth as a master storyteller.”
His next book, "Later," will be released in March.
In addition to his astonishing literary contribution, King and his wife, Tabitha, are the founders of the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation which “promotes, strengthens, and supports” communities throughout Maine.
As many people know, the King Foundation’s commitment and contribution to Maine’s libraries has been unmatched.
King has generously offered this special online opportunity in appreciation of all those who become Friends of the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library. If you are not yet a member of the Friends and would like to attend what promises to be a lively and entertaining evening, go to hobbslibrary.org before January 21st, 2021 and follow the instructions to sign up.
Anyone can join the Friends and the small donation fee ($5 for students; $25 for individuals), which registers you for the Stephen King event. Also makes a great holiday gift.
For more information, go to hobbslibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.