CONWAY — The Friends of the Conway Public Library have received a $2,500 grant from New Hampshire Humanities in support of the Conway Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program. The grant is made possible by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the federal CARES Act.
The Friends have long been the primary sponsor of the Summer Reading Program, which has served thousands of children over the years. With the coronavirus outbreak and the closing of the library building, the Friends have experienced a significant drop in revenue associated with the sale of used books.
The grant will allow the Friends to continue to support the Summer Reading Program.
Friends President Anne Smith said, “We thank New Hampshire Humanities for their support of the Summer Reading Program. Placing books into the hands of children is what the Friends of the Conway Library are all about and this grant will help to continue our work.”
The Summer Reading Program plays an important role in helping children stop the “summer slide,” the loss of academic achievement by students during the summer months. This grant from New Hampshire Humanities will put books into the hands of children and help students maintain their reading skills.
The mission of the Friends is to work with the library staff and the Board of Trustees to promote the goals and objectives, as well as the full range of services and resources, offered by the Conway Public Library.
While the building remains closed to the public until further notice, the library continues to offer curbside pickup of materials as well as a range of online services. For more information, go to conwaypubliclibrary.org or call (603) 447-5552.
