FREEDOM — Freedom Historical Society in partnership with new Hampshire Humanities through a grant, will be hosting the program “Vanished Veterans: N.H.’s Civil War Monuments and Memorials,” presented by George Morrison on Wednesday, June 15, at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall at 16 Elm St. in Freedom.
New Hampshire towns did not erect monuments to prior wars, but the emotional and family toll, unprecedented in American history, drove the decision to honor local soldiers and sailors of the War of Rebellion.
From Seabrook to Colebrook, Berlin to Hinsdale, along main Streets and 19th-century dirt roads, in city parks and on town greens, in libraries and town hails, and in cemeteries prominent and obscure, George Morrison located, inventoried, and photographed the fascinating variety of New Hampshire’s Civil War memorials. He shares his discoveries, from the earliest obelisks, to statuary and artillery, to murals, cast iron, stained glass, and buildings from the 1860s through the 1920s.
Morrison earned a bachelor's in history at the University of New Hampshire. He served for 30 years as a high school teacher. A longtime researcher of unpublished primary sources, Morrison has contributed to the work of numerous aviation historians and artists in several countries.
He is a lifelong photographer, historian and motorcyclist. Morrison has already traveled over 18,000 miles in the course of researching monuments and memorials, an interest sparked by a puzzling 1918 monument inscription.
The presentation is free, and light refreshments will be served following the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.