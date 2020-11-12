CONWAY — In lieu of their annual Local’s Night, this year, due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns and restrictions, Four Your Paws Only will be hosting a Shop Early for the Holidays — Customer Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
“Customers can come in to shop early for the holidays and take a spin on our new Holiday Prize Wheel to win awesome discounts on their purchases, mystery swag bags, fabulous prizes, free treats for your pups, and more,” says Kathy Ahearn, co-owner of the locally owned North Conway-based pet supply store and bakery.
“This will be a more casual, laid-back kind of event where you can come in at your convenience, avoid the stress of large crowds, stay socially distanced, and shop for the pets and pet lovers on your list. Plus, you can shop with your dog!” she added.
Four Your Paws Only will be offering great holiday sales and specials during the event. The discounts customers win on their new Holiday Prize Wheel will be valid on their purchases that day (sorry, no discounts on pet food).
“It’s a good time to get a lot of your holiday shopping done and take advantage of the sales and discounts,” notes Ahearn. “This is our way of giving back and saying “thank you” to our customers for their continuous support through these crazy times”
Four Your Paws Only is open seven days a week and offers either in-store shopping, curbside to go or online ordering to be picked up curbside or shipped to the customer.
The store is located at 1821 White Mountain Highway (Route 16) in North Conway and can also be reached at (603) 356-7297 or online at fouryourpawsonly.com.
