Over $29,000 was raised for local non-profits by the 11 men who competed in the 2021 Mount Washington Valley Mr. Pageant, which aired Sunday, March 21.
Presented by Mount Washington Valley Promotions, the collaborative fundraising event was hosted virtually by Valley Vision Channel 3. Each man was scored in Interview, Runway and Prepared Speech by a panel of judges. In addition, each was asked to collect funds for his chosen non-profit and those figures also factoring into the final score.
At the end of the pageantry, Clay Groves, representing White Mountains Pride, was crowned 2021 Valley Mr. and received a check for $500 for the organization, in addition to the funds he raised in his cash can.
Eric Moran represented White Horse Recovery, claiming the runner-up position. Top fundraiser, for Conway Area Humane Society, was Jimmy Gardner. The other contestants were Marshall Allan, representing Carroll County RSVP; Del Bean, representing Harvest Hills Animal Shelter; Brendan King, representing Linderhof Country Club; Joe McCusker, representing North Conway Community Center; Tee Rendleman, representing Project SUCCEED; Benjamin Russell, representing Visiting Nurses of Carroll County & Western Maine; Grayson Smith, representing M&D Playhouse; and Robert Young, representing North Conway Rotary Club.
Reigning Mount Washington Valley Ms., Laurie Ramsay, served as emcee of the event, with 2019 Mount Washington Valley Mr., Christopher Bellis, passing the crown to the new king. Entertainment was provided by Kennett Drumline, Kennett Dance Team, Miss MWV Teen Ella Fecteau and Miss NH for America Hannah-Jo Weisberg. Local businesses donated “swag” items for all of the participants so everyone who participated, and their causes, were winners.
Event organizer and Valley Promotions Executive Director Lisa DuFault, was thrilled with the collaboration. “Not only did these men represent their chosen organizations well,” she stated, “They supported one another and raised a lot of money for the local non-profits.”
To learn about future collaborative events, go to valleypromotions.net.
