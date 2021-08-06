CONWAY — The Pope Memorial Library in North Conway heads into the final stages of its capital campaign fundraising with a creative opportunity for donors to win an original Ernest O. “Ernie” Brown painting.
Colin Wroblewski, co-owner of White Mountain Puzzles, presented the library with this stunning acrylic by the late locally renowned artist. It is titled “Friends of the Forest” and is valued between $8,000-$10,000. Each donation of $500 to the library’s capital campaign will be awarded a raffle ticket. Any donor who gives multiples of $500 will earn additional chances. For instance, a $1,500 gift would provide the donor with three chances in the drawing. The library is capping the raffle at a maximum of 15 tickets.
At the same time, all donations to the capital campaign, no matter the size, will be matched by the Killourie family up to $10,000.
In June, the Killourie family offered a $20,000 matching grant and the Pope Memorial Library was able to successfully use $10,000 of this to raise over $20,000 during the online, 24-hour NH Gives fundraising event. This was a very impressive result for the library considering there were about 584 non-profits statewide and the library ended up being 60th overall.
“We are hopeful that this amazing opportunity will incentivize those who have considered supporting the library,” said Sharon Wroblewski, campaign chair. “And this Ernie Brown painting, in conjunction with the generous Killourie family match, makes it that much more exciting as we wrap up the capital campaign. We are so very grateful for the generosity of the Killourie family and Jackson’s White Mountain Puzzles, Inc.”
Brown passed away in 2019, and was well-known as an accomplished artist in the greater White Mountain community and beyond. He won many awards and showed his work in New York City, Washington, D.C., many locations along coastal Maine, and locally.
Brown was known for such works as the mural at Heritage New Hampshire in Glen, a replica of which now hangs at Settlers Crossing, as well as innumerable designs for White Mountain Puzzles of Jackson. Many are still in circulation and are being enjoyed, in the form of jigsaw puzzles and posters, throughout the world.
For more information contact the library at (603) 356-2961 or email andrea@northconwaylibrary.com. To make a donation go to popelibrarynh.com or mail a check to P.O. Box 409, North Conway, NH 03860. All donations over $500 will be automatically entered in the Brown raffle drawing.
The original painting is on display at the Pope Memorial Library. The Killourie family match is available until Aug. 31 at which time there will be a drawing for “Friends of the Forest.”
