DENMARK, Maine — Denmark Arts Center, located at 50 W. Main St. in Denmark, Maine, will be presenting the Jolly Holiday Homemade Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.
Craft persons and artisans alike have been busy preparing their work just for the holidays.
See work by artisans, such as jewelry makers Michelle Mitchell and Kimberly Bahre; artists Heather Newton Brown and Janet Gill; Wood products by Tear Cap Woodworks; Basket maker Ida Atkinson; Potters Kathy Banks and Janet Gill; candle and soap maker Corey Westleigh; floral arrangements and watercolors by Micki Warner; Chickadee Quilters; fiber artist Linda Whiting; calendars and notecards by Candace Maher; and maple syrup from Legare’s Sugar House.
Due to the recent rise in COVID cases because of the Delta variant and concern for audience, staff, artist and community safety, masks are now required at this holiday event regardless of vaccination status.
Concessions will not be offered at this time and a new air purifier system has been installed to help decrease community spread.
The Denmark Arts Center is an award-winning 501(c)(3) cultural organization founded in 1994 in the rural community of Denmark, Maine. Housed in the town’s historic 1883 Odd Fellows Hall, the arts center offers year-round events and workshops in contemporary dance, theater, music and visual art to community members young and old.
For more information, go to denmarkarts.org/events.
