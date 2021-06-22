CONWAY — The Cranmore Mountain Employee Engagement Committee recently awarded Kennett High School graduating senior Harrison Keeler with a $500 Cranmore Employee Scholarship.
The Cranmore Employee Scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating high school senior who is currently or previously employed at Cranmore Mountain or Centerplate at Cranmore Mountain and is in good standing. Applicants must be planning on attending a two or more year college or trade school upon graduation. The award is based on the student’s academic, community, and Cranmore employment background.
Keeler has worked at Cranmore for a number of years in the Mountain Adventure Park and in the Terrain Park. In his senior year of high school, he was named captain of the baseball team and was starting pitcher and centerfielder.
Keeler will be attending Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania this fall, majoring in Environmental Studies. Growing up in the Mount Washington Valley he understands how important the environment is to tourism.
“I want to make sure places like Cranmore still have enough snow for skiing in the future, including both natural and man-made snow, and for businesses like Saco River Valley Canoe Rentals to still have a clean and healthy river for people to enjoy,” said Keeler.
“We are very excited that we are able to award this scholarship each year," said Marketing Director Becca Deschenes. "There is definitely an emotional connection, as a lot of us at the mountain, including myself, are graduates of Kennett. We wish Harrison and the rest of the graduating class the best of luck in their future endeavors.”
Cranmore recently hosted the Kennett High School Class of 2021 graduation at the summit of the mountain, via chairlift, for the second year, on June 13.
The Employee Scholarship was developed in 2019 by the resort’s Employee Engagement Committee.
For more information on Cranmore Mountain, Kearsarge Brook Condominiums, and more, go to cranmore.com or call (800) SUN-N-SKI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.