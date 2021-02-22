TAMWORTH — The Cook Memorial Library at 93 Main St. in Tamworth will be hosting "Reviving the American Cooperage Industry in New England," an online presentation by Andy Fast, UNH Cooperative Extension state specialist for the forest industry, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m.
Fast will talk about his efforts to revive cask making in New England using native white oak trees.
Find the meeting online at bit.ly/unhcecooper.
Inside the 19th century Dinsmore Shop at Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, master cooper Ron Raiselis keeps alive the nearly lost art of hand making casks. Once one of the most popular jobs in America, coopering— making and repairing wooden barrels and casks — is now viewed by many as a novelty profession or hobby. Fast wants to change that.
“I’m trying to figure out how to reinvigorate a regional cooperage industry of an appropriate scale,” Fast said. “Many local breweries and distilleries are interested in procuring local barrels but don’t have the means to do it.”
Fast is working with Raiselis as well as a cooper in Maine and one in Vermont to try to develop a viable niche forest products market that satisfies regional demand.
University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension's mission is to strengthen people and communities in New Hampshire by providing trusted knowledge, practical education and cooperative solutions.
For more information about this program, call (603) 323-8510 or go to tamworthlibrary.org.
