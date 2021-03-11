TAMWORTH — The Cook Memorial Library will host an online program with local expert Geoff Burke who will give an illustrated presentation, "History of the Canoe in North America," on Wednesday, March 24, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
The canoe was a remarkably sophisticated product of Native ingenuity that was produced from local materials and perfectly adapted for the exploration and settlement of large areas of North America. Geoff Burke will discuss the development, history and construction of the canoe in this role and its morphing into widespread use as a pleasure craft.
Find the link to the online program on the Cook Memorial Library’s website tamworthlibrary.org.
