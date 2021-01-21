TAMWORTH — “Every citizen, business and organization has a stake in the economic health of the Granite State,” reads the tagline for the New Hampshire PBS film, “Communities & Consequences II: Rebalancing New Hampshire’s Human Ecology.”
The Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth along with several other Mount Washington Valley-area community organizations, will partner with New Hampshire PBS to offer an online screening of Jay B. Childs' “Communities & Consequences II” on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m.
At this interactive screening, participants will watch the documentary online, share thoughts, ideas and questions in a chat space, and then have an opportunity to engage in an online question and answer with panelists Andrew Dean, chair of Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition, Marianne Jackson of Mount Washington Valley Age Friendly Community and Shannon Rogers, State Specialist of Nature Based Economic Development on UNH Cooperative Extension's Community and Economic Development Team.
Find the registration form for the virtual screening at bit.ly/communitiesfilm. Once you register, New Hampshire PBS will provide the link to the private screening and walk you through some set up instructions.
New Hampshire PBS describes “Communities & Consequences II” as follows:
“Baby Boomers throughout the country are reaching social security age and beyond. In New Hampshire, the rising number of seniors is accompanied by a shrinking number of younger adults and children. In the new documentary, 'Communities & Consequences II, we traveled around the state to see how individuals, businesses and organizations are working together to create vibrant and welcoming places for people of all ages and backgrounds. By doing so, they hope to ensure a thriving future for their communities and the state.”
Joining the Cook Memorial Library as partners in bringing this timely conversation about the economic health of our state and region are the Tamworth Economic Development Commission, Tamworth Planning Board, Madison Library, Mount Washington Valley Age Friendly Community, Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition, Mount Washington Valley Economic Council, and UNH Cooperative Extension.
“Communities and Consequences II” is a project that includes the film by Childs, a book by Peter Francese and Lorraine Stuart Merrill and a series of statewide discussion forums like this virtual screening. Copies of the book, published by Peter E. Randall in 2020, are available to borrow at area libraries and are for sale at local independent bookstores.
The project is a sequel to the filmmaker’s and authors’ 2008 film and book project “Communities & Consequences: The Unbalancing of New Hampshire’s Human Ecology and What We Can Do About It.”
Corporate sponsors for the NHPBS "Communities and Consequences II" project include: Cathartes, DTC Lawyers, PLLC, EnviroVantage, Exeter Hospital, Heritage Home Service, New Hampshire REALTORS, New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, Anagnost Companies, Hitchiner Manufacturing Co., Inc., Orbit Group, Northeast Delta Dental, and Chinburg Properties.
For more information, go to tamworthlibrary.org.
