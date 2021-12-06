Greetings from the basketball court at the North Conway Community Center. We are looking forward to starting winter youth sports programs after the December break.
Basketball programs will take place at the community center gymnasium. Kindergarten and first graders will play once a week on Saturday mornings. Second- and third-graders will play once a week on Mondays. Athletes in grades four, five and six will be split into girls and boys teams. Girls will play Tuesdays and Thursdays, and boys will play Wednesday and Fridays.
Nordic skiing is back for athletes in grades kindergarten through sixth grade. This program will take place on Fridays after school at Whitaker Woods. Skiers are responsible for providing their own equipment. Email Carrie at carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org for more information on where to find equipment.
Several precautions are being taken for COVID safety. Masks are required for all athletes participating in indoor sports. Athletes from schools in the “red zone” will need to forego participation until their school is no longer in the red zone. Spectators will not be allowed in the gymnasium during practice. Stay tuned for more information on games for fourth through sixth grade basketball.
Registration for youth sports is live now on our website. Visit our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports to register and pay online. Programs begin after the new year.
If you are interested in coaching, contact Robert at robert@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more details. Volunteer coaching is a meaningful opportunity and is incredibly impactful for young athletes. Kids need recreation now more than ever and we depend on the generosity of youth sports coaches to make these programs possible.
Our adult programs are in full swing including Canasta Mondays at 1 p.m., basketball Mondays at 7 p.m., Sit ‘n’ Sew Thursdays at 9 a.m., mahjong Thursdays at 2 p.m., indoor soccer Fridays at 7 p.m., Magic the Gathering Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and several pickleball sessions throughout the week. Acoustic Jam Sessions take place the third Sunday of the month at 2 p.m. and the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. The session on Sunday, Dec. 19, has been canceled.
To sign up for adult programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and register for the 2021-2022 season. Pickleball players need to also sign up for their preferred sessions in advance. Sports programs are $3 per session and programs that take place in the multipurpose room are $1 per session. Health screenings can be completed online in advance of participating in activities.
Four Your Paws Only Dog obedience class takes place at the center on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Go to fouryourpawsonly.com/Obedience-Classes.html or call (603) 356-7297 for more information.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m.
All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.