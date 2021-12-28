Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. We are pleased to announce that we were awarded a grant of $10,000 per year for the next three years from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
The grant was awarded to North Conway Community Center for unrestricted operating support. This funding will help us to reach our goals such as creating a strategic plan, improving the facility and grounds, and expanding our program offerings.
This grant is made possible by gifts from the Falcon Fund, the Mount Washington Valley Community Assistance Fund, the Nutrire Fund and the Sherman and Rachel Adams Fund.
The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation is New Hampshire’s statewide community foundation, founded in 1962 by and for the people of New Hampshire. The foundation manages a growing collection of 2,000 funds created by generous individuals, families and businesses, and awards more than $50 million in grants and scholarships every year. The foundation works with generous and visionary citizens to maximize the power of their giving, supports great work happening in our communities and leads and collaborates on high-impact initiatives.
As a non-profit organization, the North Conway Community Center is constantly searching for and securing sustainable sources of funding. Program fees alone are not enough to cover the expenses of running our organization, so we rely on the generosity of a combination of funding sources, including donations, town funding, fundraising events, facility rentals and grants. We are pleased to have a diverse variety of funding sources which make it possible for us to welcome folks to use our beautiful facility, play on our playground and participate in our many affordable programs.
If access to affordable opportunities for recreation is important to you, consider making a year end donation to the North Conway Community Center. You will be joining the 99 donors who have collectively contributed $14,525 so far. Your gift will make it possible for local kids to play on our playground, young athletes to develop their skills, and seniors to socialize and exercise. You can visit our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/donate or mail a check to P.O. Box 487 North Conway, NH 03860.
The micro gym is open for registration. The space has several options for one person to work out at a time with a treadmill, elliptical and stationary bike for aerobic exercise and enough floor space to do floor exercises. Other equipment includes an exercise ball, weighted balls, small weights, ab roller, exercise bands, and a pull-up bar. The room has a large flat-screen TV which can be connected to a phone or device.
The monthly membership rate for the micro gym is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents. To register, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym and click the register button. There is a shared calendar for members to book their time in the space. Access to the micro gym is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteer coordinators and coaches can have access to the space before and after hours as well.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the moment including canasta, mahjong, acoustic jam session, Magic: The Gathering and sewing group. Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session. To register for these programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season). All participants are required to wear masks in the building at all times and must fill out a health screening online each day of participation.
Registration for youth sports is live now on our website. Visit our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports to register and pay online for basketball and nordic skiing. Register now to secure your child’s spot as indoor sports have limited cohort sizes.
If you are interested in coaching, please contact Robert at robert@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more details. Volunteer coaching is a meaningful opportunity and is incredibly impactful for young athletes. Kids need recreation now more than ever and we depend on the generosity of youth sports coaches to make these programs possible.
Four Your Paws Only Dog obedience class takes place at the center on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Go to fouryourpawsonly.com/obedience-classes.html or call (603) 356-7297 for more information.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.