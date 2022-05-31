Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. We are pleased to be the beneficiary of this year’s Friday Night Vertical, a summer uphill race series hosted by Run the Whites, which takes place at Cranmore Mountain Resort.
Friday Night Vertical is a weekly uphill event for all athletic abilities, so whether you plan on running or hiking, all are welcome. The series takes place on Friday evenings from June 3 to Aug. 5. Those who want a head start can hop on the course anytime after 6 p.m. A mass start takes place at 7 p.m. To join the social gathering afterward, meet at the Arlberg Lodge for pizza and fun.
To sign up for Run the White’s event, go to skithewhites.com/pages/friday-night-vertical-series, where you can find a link to both the Run the Whites and Cranmore liability release forms. The cost is $5 per person and participants can Venmo @skithewhites for the most convenient payment option. Please leave your furry friends and alcoholic beverages at home in respect of Cranmore’s policies.
Run the Whites is partnering this year with sponsors Craft Sportswear and Athletic Brewing Company. The event will contribute $1,000 to the North Conway Community Center and Athletic Brewing Company will additionally donate $1 per participant each week. We encourage everyone to get out on Friday nights to participate in this fun, local event and support the North Conway Community Center at the same time.
Our Food Truck Festival on Saturday was a huge success. Many thanks to Peak Homes & Land; Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty, our headline and music sponsor, and Tuckerman Brewing Co., our beer garden sponsor, for making this event possible. It was great to have six local food trucks join us with an enormous crowd who got to try all of their incredible culinary creations.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the center including pickleball, Mahjong, acoustic jam session, Magic the Gathering, and sewing group. Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session. To register for these programs, please visit our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season).
Yoga class takes place at the community center on Tuesdays at 10 am and a chair yoga class takes place on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in the multipurpose room. The chair yoga class is designed for those whose mobility is limited and who are looking to improve and maintain their strength, balance, and flexibility. The mat yoga class is designed for those who are either new or experienced with yoga practices and includes breath work, centering and grounding, stretching postures, and Vinyasa Yoga Flow.
The mat yoga class is $10 per session if you sign up in advance or $15 per session drop-in rate. The total advance cost for mat yoga is $50 for the month of May with a total of five classes or $40 for chair yoga with a total of four classes. To sign up for the month of May, email Christie at christierochette@gmail.com and reserve your spot.
We are still hiring summer camp counselors. For those who love to work with kids and are available during the summer months, we have lead counselor, assistant counselor, or adventure camp counselor positions open. To see a full description of the positions and to apply, go to our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/employment.
For families who have kids entering grades kindergarten through seventh, summer camp registration is open on our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp for both Conway residents and nonresidents. Many of the weeks do have a waitlist, but by completing the registration, families can be added to the waitlist. Discounts are available for Conway residents and siblings and there are scholarships available for tuition assistance. Registration is open on a first come first serve basis.
Our summer camp is an enrichment-based program that includes daily art, STEM and active games. We also have an outdoor-based adventure camp for those entering grades fourth through seventh which will include mountain biking, hiking, and other adventures.
Another summer opportunity for youth in grades first through eighth is coming up June 21-24. Coach Paul Hogan from Concord, NH will host a basketball skill-building camp the week before our summer camp begins. Session 1 will include grades first through fourth from 8-10 a.m. Session 2 will include grades fifth through eighth from 8 a.m.-noon. Visit our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp to learn more and download the registration form.
We have new instructional classes scheduled at the center including Tai Chi, yoga with Christie Rochette, and fitness classes with Gisella Gambino. Email Carrie carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 pm. Additional meetings will be scheduled while the Gibson Center is undergoing maintenance during the month of May. These meetings will take place Mondays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 8 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
