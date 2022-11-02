Greetings from North Conway Community Center. I always find it amazing how fast the leaves change color and fall! With this change of seasons, two upcoming important dates to remember:
● Sunday, Nov. 6, when we move our clocks back an hour due to Daylight Savings Time.
● Tuesday, Nov. 8. Get out and vote. Your vote matters.
● Tuesday, Nov. 29. Day of Giving. Please think of making a donation to your North Conway Community Center today.
Did you notice the Community Center’s solar panels on our south-facing roof? The Installation project is completed with over 60 panels absorbing the sun’s rays. We’re doing our part to be an eco-friendly establishment in the valley.
Mark your calendar for the 52nd Annual Eastern Slope Ski Club SALE. Happening at the North Conway Community Center on Friday, Nov. 11th from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m.-noon. Find incredible deals on new and gently-used skis, snowboards, equipment, and clothing. Help promote skiing in the Mt. Washington Valley while supporting the ESSC. Check out easternslopeskiclub.org/2022-essc-ski-sale for more information.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the center including basketball, indoor soccer, Mahjong, Sit ‘n Sew and Magic the Gathering. Program and sessions range from $4 a session and up. To register for these programs, please visit our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season).
We have instructional classes scheduled at the center including Tai Chi, Senior Sneakers and Squeaky Sneakers and Yoga with Christie Rochette along with Mount Washington Valley Square Dancing on Wednesday evenings at 6:15 pm. Email Leann Brown-Muzerall, Program Coordinator at leann@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon.
Evening AA meetings take place here at the center on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m.
Meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
Upcoming American Red Cross Blood Drives in our Gym for the remainder of 2022:
● Friday, October 28th from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
● Friday, Nov. 18th from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
● Friday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m
● Friday, Dec. 23 from 10 am - 3 pm
● Breakfast with Santa, Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. $7/person, tickets at the door.
● Grinchmas is back at the Center. Saturday, December 3rd from 1-3pm - come and join in on the Holiday festivities.
● New England Ski Museum/SAU9 Presentations - Tuesday, December 6th in our Gym all day.
Check out our full calendar of activities and events at https://www.northconwaycommunitycenter.org/calendar
Our friends at Carroll County RSVP are busy getting ready for their annual Festival of Trees event. The 7th Annual Festival of Trees is taking place Nov. 25-Dec. 4 and is sponsored and hosted by the Settlers Green Outlet Village in the gateway of North Conway. It will be located at 2 Common Court, Unit A14, North Conway, NH 03860 (next to the Lindt Chocolate Shop.). To register a tree or for more information, check out nhfestivaloftrees.com/festival-of-trees.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email our Programs Coordinator, Leann Brown-Muzerall at leann@northconwaycommunitycenter.org or call (603) 356-2096 for more information.
As always, you can make a donation to your North Conway Community Center anytime on our website, look for the yellow DONATION button at the bottom right side of each page. Thank you for your support.
Phil Ouellette is the executive director of the North Conway Community Center. To contact him, email phil@northconwaycommunitycenter.org.
