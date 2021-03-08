Greetings from the Mud Bowl at the North Conway Community Center. Joe McCusker, Mud Bowl player and committee volunteer, performed his pageant “stroll” down at the frozen Hog Coliseum last week as part of his participation in the Valley Mr. pageant.
The Valley Mr. pageant is a fun, local competition in which participants raise money for their favorite charity. In this case, we feel lucky to be the beneficiary of McCusker’s fundraising efforts. He already surpassed his $1,000 goal and has been working hard to create an excellent speech and an entertaining pre-filmed stroll that involved a football pass down the snowy mud bowl field at the Hog Coliseum.
The 2021 Mount Washington Valley Mr. pageant will be held virtually on Valley Vision Channel 3 and livestream Sunday, March 21.
McCusker grew up in the Mount Washington Valley playing a myriad of sports and has fond memories of competing in the old North Conway Community Center. He grew up to be a star football player in high school and continued participating in sports through adulthood such as the North Conway Community Center adult basketball program.
McCusker played mud football for many years and branched off to form his own mud football team a few years ago. He then joined the Mud Bowl Committee where he volunteers to partake in the organizing and preparations for the event. When the committee asked if anyone was interested in participating in the pageant, McCusker volunteered.
If you would like to support McCusker’s efforts, visit the North Conway Community Center’s Facebook page. A donation to his fundraising campaign is a vote for McCusker and will help him reach his ultimate goal of winning the competition where he would receive the $500 grand prize toward his fundraising efforts. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward Mud Bowl field improvements.
We are all just as excited about the idea of the mud bowl as McCusker after missing it last year. In the meantime, we have a number of programs happening despite the snow and cold. The youth Nordic program has one more session on March 12. There are a few adult pickleball sessions with openings. The Tuesdays at noon intermediate session and pop up women’s sessions still have space. To sign up, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports.
We are pleased to welcome a number of organizations who are hosting programs in our gymnasium this month. MWV Soccer Club, MWV Volleyball Club, and AAU Basketball are scheduled to be in the gym for a combined time of over twenty hours a week. We are so pleased to collaborate with these organizations in order to provide more opportunities for youth recreation. Many thanks to the coaches of these organizations who work hard to ensure our COVID-safety guidelines are followed in order to keep our community safe.
Registration is open for the micro gym at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym. The micro gym is a small 12-by-12 foot square room perfect for personal workout sessions. The space includes a stationary bike, treadmill, weights, bands, pull up bar, and floor space for exercising. The space is reserved by members with a half hour buffer between reservations to allow for fresh air circulation. The room has a television with an HDMI adapter cord for mirroring shows or music from a smart phone or device. The monthly cost is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents.
Blood drives continue to take place every other week. The next drive is scheduled for March 19 hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Saturday and Wednesday meetings take place in the gym whereas Friday meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the Friday meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building. To join the Saturday and Wednesday meetings, use the parking lot entrance located in the back of the building at 78 Norcross Circle.
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
