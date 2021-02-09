Welcome to the micro gym at the North Conway Community Center. We finally have our electronic building access up and running, so we are pleased to announce we can now welcome folks to join the micro gym and book their own individual workout sessions.
The micro gym is a small room in the community center and the perfect size for one person to work out at a time. The micro gym has a treadmill and stationary bike for aerobic exercise with enough floor space to do floor exercises. Other equipment includes an exercise ball, weighted balls, hand weights, ab roller, exercise bands, and a pull up bar. The room has a large flat screen TV which can be used to connect to a device.
In order to become a member of our micro gym, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org and click the micro gym icon. The first step is to sign up for our monthly membership. The monthly cost is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for non-residents.
From there, members are welcomed to book their own personal, hour long workout sessions. Each session has a built in half hour buffer to allow for fresh air circulation between use. Members can book sessions well in advance to establish a regular workout routine. Sessions can be booked Monday through Saturday.
Micro gym members will be required to fill out a health screening form online. Members will be required to wear a mask into the building, however masks may be removed in the micro gym with the door closed while working out.
There are a number of other things happening in our building as well. The gymnasium and the game room can be booked online over February break for the use of local students. Check out our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org to book some vacation fun for free.
Also over February break, Coach Nate is hosting a four-day skills and drills football camp over February break. The program takes place Feb. 15 to 18 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for students in grades third to sixth. The program will focus on developing basic football skills and covering the basics of the game. Both offensive and defensive skills will be developed and practiced. The cost of the program is $25. Sign up is open on our website northconwaycommuntiycenter.org.
Blood drives continue to take place every other week. The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage, making these drives essential. The next drive is scheduled for Feb. 19 here at the center. The drives are hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. Wednesday sessions take place in the gym and Friday sessions take place in the multipurpose room. To join the Friday meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
