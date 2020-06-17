Greetings from the great outdoors at the North Conway Community Center. We are eager to leverage our outdoor space as a safe place for the community to recreate.
With a limited summer camp planned for this summer, we are very excited to welcome campers back to our facility. Much of the program will consist of outdoor activities. Campers will enjoy outdoor games and activities throughout the week with spaced out indoor activities as needed.
To sign your child up for summer camp, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp and click the link for registration. Additional scholarships are available.
With summer camp in session, we will not be able to open our facility to the public until at least the end of the summer. We will however be eager to offer some other opportunities.
Our outdoor basketball court remains open; however, the playground is still closed. Many of the basketball players who have come to use our outdoor court have done a great job of keeping a distance with shooting practice and games that don’t involve close contact.
The CDC still recommends maintaining a 6-foot distance from people you don’t live with. Having a full-court game with several friends is not advised, but playing a game of “PIG” or shooting around with your own ball is a great way to safely reconnect with friends.
We will need to hold off on reopening our playground until we perform some necessary maintenance. Several signs have been hung on the equipment, but many appear to have been clipped off. Please continue to respect our playground closure until further notice.
Other possible outdoor opportunities we are exploring are food truck family picnic weekends. While we were disappointed to have to forgo our food truck festivals planned for the summer, we are hopeful that we may be able to develop an alternative plan with trucks on the weekends. Stay tuned for more details.
Our weekly yoga class may resume outdoors as well. We are exploring possibilities such as gazebo yoga to protect participants from the elements.
We are quite excited to offer outdoor fun for folks who are interested in reconnecting safely with friends. It is important to remember the basic CDC guidelines to keep a 6-foot distance from those you do not live with, stay home if you have any symptoms, and wash hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.
