Greetings from the gym at the North Conway Community Center. With COVID cases on the rise in Conway in the past couple weeks, we have had to make some adjustments to our programming.
Youth basketball and adult pickleball will resume, with masks required throughout play. We have been quite pleased to see that our participants have willingly complied with this new rule, and many have reached out to thank their fellow participants for these efforts. While masks aren’t the most pleasant athletic accessory to wear, they are easy to get used to. It is just one small step we can take that will have a big impact in keeping our community safe and our kids in schools.
While we only just started adult basketball and soccer, we are disappointed to have to cancel these programs. With the close contact and high aerobic activities of these games, it becomes challenging to wear a mask throughout play and too much of a risk to resume these programs. We hope to revitalize them again once the cases go down and stabilize.
Many thanks to all of the participants for being flexible as we adjust and for being diligent in following all of the guidelines. Thanks also to the amazing coordinators who volunteer their time to open the building, do the health screenings, sanitize surfaces, and ensure everything runs smoothly. It takes a village to keep those balls bouncing.
Looking ahead to 2021, we are hopeful to try out a new after school youth Nordic ski program at Whitaker Woods. We are still waiting on a few pieces to fall into line, but stay tuned for more details to come.
Blood drives continue to take place every other week. The next dates are Friday, Dec. 11 and Thursday, Dec. 24 here at the center. These drives are hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, go to redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings take place every Friday in the multipurpose room at 8 p.m. To join the meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
To sign up for adult programs or to see a schedule of programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and click “Register.”
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.