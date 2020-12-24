Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. We wrapped up a successful round of youth basketball mini sessions and are looking forward to starting a full season of basketball along with a new youth Nordic ski program after the holiday break.
Starting the week of Jan. 11, we will host both basketball and Nordic ski programs after school. Our basketball programs will continue to take place once a week here at the North Conway Community Center. Athletes in grades kindergarten through second grade will continue to enjoy Saturday sessions for six weeks. Athletes in grades third to sixth will enjoy five weeks of fun skills and drills before the February break, followed by two weeks of scrimmages and other fun opportunities following the February break.
Our indoor youth sports programs have a number of safety measures in place to keep our athletes, volunteers, and community safe. All athletes and coaches undergo a health screening before participating. Everyone is required to wear a mask throughout practice. We have increased our sanitation procedures and have made hand sanitizer available in multiple places. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports to register.
Our new youth Nordic ski program will take place at Whitaker Woods on Fridays after school. We look forward to including students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade. Equipment will not be provided, but there are many ways to find affordable equipment. Eastern Slope Ski Club will be selling some of its equipment packages for $75 (skis, poles and boots).
Check out our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports for more information on how to buy skis from Eastern Slope Ski Club and to register. Email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org with interest in being a volunteer or to learn more about low cost or free equipment lending opportunities.
Our young athletes had a great time with our three-week session of skills and drills basketball and we cannot wait to continue with further programming. It was a treat to have kids back in our building with the sound of laughter and balls bouncing filling the space once again. We look forward to a winter of safe and fun recreation.
We are eager to reopen our micro gym in January. The micro gym is a small room in the community center and the perfect size for one per to work out at a time. The micro gym has a treadmill and stationary bike for aerobic exercise with enough floor space to do floor exercises.
Other equipment includes an exercise ball, weighted balls, small weights, ab roller, exercise bands and a pull-up bar. The room has a large flat screen TV which can be used to connect to a device. The monthly membership is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents. Stay tuned for registration information.
Blood drives continue to take place every other week. The next next drive takes place on Thursday, Dec. 24, here at the center. These drives are hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, go to redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings now take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm. Wednesday sessions take place in the gym and Friday sessions take place in the multipurpose room. To join the Friday meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
Registration for the January sessions for adult pickleball are now online. To sign up for adult programs or to see a schedule of programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and click “Register.”
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
