CONWAY — Community Celebrations, a community group supporting the efforts of Conway Parks and Recreation Department, the town of Conway and the Mt. Washington Valley Preservation Association, have announced their support for 2021 events and are seeking donations.
After the pandemic put a halt to mass gatherings, most of the 2020 efforts, the Community Celebrations Committee is hopeful that traditional July 4 and holiday events will go on as planned in 2021.
In a letter being sent to contributors, the Community Celebrations Committee expressed, “We were saddened to cancel most of the 2020 events that required community gatherings due to the pandemic. We were, however, pleased to help provide holiday lighting in Schouler Park and Conway Information Center and the Annual New Year’s Eve fireworks, and look forward to supporting 2021 events with help from the community.”
The following events supported by Community Celebrations are being planned for 2021 are:
• Independence Day Parade, entertainment and fireworks. The town of Conway funds and manages these festivities on Saturday, July 3.
• “Spirit of the Holidays” events. Schouler Park and Conway gateway Christmas decorations ready by Thanksgiving. Free Holiday on Ice Show to be presented by the MWV Skating Club on Dec. 6.
• New Year’s Eve Fireworks set for Dec. 31.
Community Celebrations will cover signage, meals, lodging and incidentals for the Independence Day Parade and will also help to support and promote the holiday and New Year’s Eve events.
The Community Celebrations Committee is seeking tax-deductible donations at the following levels or at any level an individual chooses to offer:
• Spirit of Community Level: $1000-plus (includes logo placement on signage, websites, social media, radio mention during promo for events).
• Sense of Community Level: $500 (business name on signage, websites).
• Community Connector Level: $250.
• Grassroots Level: $100.
Send your donations to Community Celebrations, c/o MWVPA, P.O. Box 2300, North Conway, NH 03860.
Pledge sheets are available online. All donations are tax-deductible, and donors will receive a letter of receipt providing the tax ID information. Donor levels will be recognized as above and in the year-end thank you through print, social media and radio.
The Community Celebrations Committee would like to offer heartfelt gratitude to the following supporters: Zeb’s General Store, Hastings Malia, P.A., Northeast Autobody, Country Cabinets etc., Cooper Cargill Chant, Conway Scenic Railroad, The Conway Daily Sun, Muddy Moose Restaurant, Varsity Beverage, Infinger Insurance, Settlers Green, Leone, McDonnell & Roberts and Eastern Slope Inn.
The Community Celebrations Committee is comprised of John Eastman, Conway Parks and Recreation (coordinators of Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve); Janice Crawford, Mt. Washington Valley Preservation Association (responsible for village lighting and beautification); Jordon Hewson and Laura Denis of Poppy and Vale, Designed Garden Flower Studio and Frontside Grind; and Elly Walker, president of the MWV Skating Club (presenters of Holiday on Ice).
For more information or questions, email Janice Crawford at janice@mtwashingtonvalley.org or call her at (603) 356-5701.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.