FRYEBURG, Maine — On Sunday, June 14, at 2 p.m., the Christian Science Church, First Church of Christ, Scientist, Fryeburg, will be hosting a free talk on Christian Science that you can watch in the comfort of your own home. Originally scheduled as a free in-person event, church members decided to open this talk to everyone via a global Zoom webcast, in keeping with the current state safety suggestions for social distancing.
The link can be found at firstchurchcsfryeburg.org.
The talk is entitled “How to Make Change for the Better” and will be given by Janet Hegarty, C.S.B., a Christian Science practitioner, teacher and lecturer from St. Louis.
Janet has said, “What I love about Christian Science is the way it answers pressing questions that come to all of us — questions like, Who am I? Why am I here? How can I find health and happiness?”
These questions were uppermost in Janet’s mind when she entered college. As an undergraduate, she studied music composition at Washington University in St. Louis. Then she moved to Chicago, where she earned a master’s degree in music from Roosevelt University. At about the same time, she was introduced to Christian Science and began finding the answers to her questions about identity, purpose and health.
For the next several years, Janet composed and produced original music for theater and film. Later, with her husband, Jim, she had a music production company, producing music for radio, television and other media.
Throughout this time, Janet continued to apply the spiritual ideas. Her growing understanding of the way Christian Science explains existence took the mystery out of living and removed much fear. She wanted to help others find spiritual answers.
She left the music business to enter the full-time Christian Science healing practice and later became a Christian Science teacher. She is currently a member of The Christian Science Board of Lectureship. Janet says her life has been transformed from living in fear for her health and uncertainty about the future to feeling secure in the spiritual basis of health.
The topic of her talk, “How to Make Change for the Better,” comes at a time when we are all concerned about what the future may hold for us, whether the issues be health, employment, business or education.
Everyone is invited to join this event, which will last about an hour. You may watch online with Zoom, or call in and listen on your phone. There will be a brief question-and-answer period after the talk.
