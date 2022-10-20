“The Wonders of Wood: Fire, Forts, and Forest Ecology,” an outdoor workshop in Charlotte C. Browne Woods in Chocoruafor kids 3- to 8-years old with a caregiver, will be presented by Chocorua Lake Conservancy Nov. 5. (JUNO LAMB PHOTO)
CHOCORUA — Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be presenting “The Wonders of Wood: Fire, Forts, and Forest Ecology,” an outdoor workshop for kids 3- to 8-years old with a caregiver, led by naturalist and outdoor educator Hillary Behr, at Charlotte C. Browne Woods in Chocorua on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m to noon.
This play-based workshop will introduce kids to the ways that wood is central to the ecology of the forest by providing homes for animals and decomposing to enrich the soil. Some animals such as porcupines and beavers even eat parts of the wood.
Kids will directly experience how important wood is to humans through hands-on activities. They will be able to help build a fallen wood and leaf shelter that could keep a person warm on a cold night.
Kids will have the opportunity to make simple tools and crafts out of wood, like walking sticks or a toy bow and arrow. Learn how to build a small campfire and the importance of fire safety practices to prevent wildfires. Participants may even roast some food over the fire.
Bring the clothes and food that you need to be comfortable on a chilly day for a couple hours outside. Something to sit on would be helpful. Also wear a blaze orange item of clothing.
The program is free. The Chocorua Lake Conservancy welcomes donations in support of its work. Register in advance at bit.ly/CLC-110522. Space is limited. Participants will receive directions to the workshop location in the confirmation email.
Behr grew up exploring the woods and waters of Tamworth and still calls it home. She earned a degree in Environmental Conservation and spent eight years in rural California, working in land conservation and outdoor science education. Hillary has a Masters of Education, a New Hampshire teaching certification and has worked as a teacher in many different settings, both outdoors and in the classroom, most recently teaching high school environmental science.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it, and to learn more about the natural world we inhabit.
The Chocorua Lake Conservancy is a non-profit land trust founded in 1968 to protect the scenic and natural resources of the Chocorua Lake Basin and surrounding area.
For more information, go to chocorualake.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
