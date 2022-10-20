Wonders of Wood

“The Wonders of Wood: Fire, Forts, and Forest Ecology,” an outdoor workshop in Charlotte C. Browne Woods in Chocoruafor kids 3- to 8-years old with a caregiver, will be presented by Chocorua Lake Conservancy Nov. 5. (JUNO LAMB PHOTO)

CHOCORUA — Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be presenting “The Wonders of Wood: Fire, Forts, and Forest Ecology,” an outdoor workshop for kids 3- to 8-years old with a caregiver, led by naturalist and outdoor educator Hillary Behr, at Charlotte C. Browne Woods in Chocorua on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m to noon.

This play-based workshop will introduce kids to the ways that wood is central to the ecology of the forest by providing homes for animals and decomposing to enrich the soil. Some animals such as porcupines and beavers even eat parts of the wood.

