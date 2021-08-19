CHOCORUA — Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus will be offering Chocorua Lake paddle and aquatic invasives patrol on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 7:30 to 10 a.m.
Participants will leave from the island public access area on Route 16 for a leisurely guided paddle on Chocorua Lake to explore the vegetated buffer along the water’s edge with its many nooks and crannies. Insects, reptiles and amphibians will be visible as well as plants that grow with their “feet” in wet soils at the lake’s edge or on the bottom.
While exploring the native flora and fauna, participants will be on the lookout for signs of exotic aquatic species that could create problems in the lake if they become established. There will be Weed Watcher Kits from the N.H. Department of Environmental Services to help with our searches and identification
Chocorua Lake is home to many native aquatic plants, and looking for clues to identification can help us all be more aware of what is around us.
Amy Smagula, exotic species program coordinator at Department of Environmental Services, joined Chocorua Lake Conservancy last year for a webinar on “Protecting Our Lakes from Aquatic Invasive Species.” To watch the webinar at chocorualake.org/gallery.
If you have not yet been vaccinated or are less than two weeks from your last shot, bring a mask for moments when social distancing is not possible.
Participants must bring their own canoe or kayak. Paddles and life jackets are required. Be sure to bring sun and bug protection, a water bottle and snacks.
Email lflaccus@chocorualake.org with your phone number to let Chocorua Lake Conservancyknow you will be coming so that they can let you know of any changes in the schedule.
Flaccus has more than 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife, and educating adults and children.
Go to chocorualake.org for information and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
For more information, including ways you can get involved, go to chocorualake.org.
