CHOCORUA — On Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon join naturalist and Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus for a woodlands wander on the Woodhouse Reserve.
This will be an exploration of land along the northern edge of Chocorua Lake, learning about who lives there and what life in this season is like for them.
The Woodhouse Reserve is a roughly 17-acre property at the north end of Lake Chocorua, composed mostly of mixed coniferous and deciduous forest. There will be exploration of the informal trail along the shore, check on the nest boxes installed in 2017, and meander our way back through the woods off trail looking for signs of wildlife and interesting plant communities.
The forests and shoreline are alive even in December, and there will be ample opportunity to practice observation skills.
This is a chance to learn about who uses the nest boxes, search the now quiet vernal pools, check out the streams and shoreline, and simply enjoy the end-of-autumn natural world.
Park at The Island public access area at Chocorua Lake on Route 16 in Chocorua, and we will walk from there along the shore path leading to the north beach and into the Woodhouse Reserve. Come with appropriate footwear for the conditions — hiking boots (or snow boots) will be fine — a snack and water and warm clothes.
Email lflaccus@chocorualake.org with your name and phone number to let the conservancy know who will be coming so that they can let people know of any changes to the schedule.
Naturalist and Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus has more than 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife and educating adults and children.
Go to chocorualake.org for updated information, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
