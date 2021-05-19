CHOCORUA — Chocorua Community Church at 40 Deer Hill Road will reopen for weekly Sunday worship services starting Sunday, May 23, 2021. Weekly services are held Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. and everyone is welcome.
The church has a unique model of worship with ministers rotating the pulpit. The Ministerial team is composed of experienced ministers from various denominations, each offering their own life experiences and perspectives to create a true community church.
The Rev. Ann Cady will lead the opening service on May 23. Her sermon title is "Filled with the Spirit." Rev. Cady is an ordained interfaith minister with a lifelong affiliation with the Episcopal Church. She also holds a master’s degree in Pastoral Counseling and serves as the Pastoral Care Minister for the church.
The Rev. Dr. Marshall Davis of Sandwich will preach on Sunday, May 30. Rev. Davis is an ordained American Baptist minister with more than 40 years of full time experience as a pastor.
Most recently he served as pastor of the Community Church of Sandwich. He has earned bachelor's, master of divinity and doctor of ministry degrees. Presently, he has a weekly podcast and YouTube channel and is the author of 20 books.
Pastor Linda Morgan has dedicated over 35 years to worship and service in the Methodist Church. She served as a Certified Lay Minister, working with youth ministry services, music ministry/choir, and administration at Moultonville United Methodist Church, Grace Point Church and The United Methodist Church at Tuftonboro Center.
The Rev. Peter Bolster of Alton worked as a full-time Baptist pastor nationally in Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York before accepting a position at the Community Church of Alton in 1998. After retiring from his post in 2006, he has served as Interim Pastor in Wolfeboro and is active in his local community.
The Rev. Linda Bolton of Gilmanton graduated from Andover Newton Theological School in 1987. She served the Avon Baptist Church as their Senior Pastor until 1995. Rev. Bolton became the pastor at Gilmanton Community Church retiring from full-time ministry in 2009. Rev. Bolton convenes a Women in Ministry group and is co-moderator of the Lakes Clergy Association.
The Rev. Jim Smith of Madison is a longtime rotating minister with the church. He plans to return once his interim service at The Madison Church is completed. Rev. Smith retired from full time pastoral ministry in 2015, after serving six churches over 37 years.
Since 2015, he has enjoyed a very active ministry in pulpit supply and continued leadership roles within ABC/VNH serving as region President, first and second VP and a member of the Department of Professional Ministry.
The Rev. Rebecca Larson is a retired United Church of Christ Minister living in Plymouth, New Hampshire with her husband and two dogs. She served the United Church of Christ in Colebrook as their settle pastor for 11 years. She then served as the interim minister for Haverhill.
The church is also fortunate to have a talented Organist, Bob Kroepel, accompany the ministers during worship service. Kroepel is a professional musician from New Durham and owner of Lakeside Studio. Kroepel has provided music instruction and composed several music instruction books for students of all ages.
Although church services were suspended due to COVID, our community outreach continued during the past year and a half. The Program Director Erica Boynton regularly mailed cards, hosted Zoom chats and dropped off “sunshine bags” to members and anyone in the local community in need.
Items for the bags were purchased locally and/or donated by local organizations such as The Preserve at Chocorua, Tamworth Community School and generous church and community members.
The Mug Club Community Cafe, the church sponsored social group serving free coffee and snacks, was able to safely open outside on 105 fair weather days. Community members enjoyed personal connection, food and friendship during our fifth year of operation.
In the autumn, The Mug Club Community Cafe moved inside at Runnells Hall meeting on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The board of directors at Runnells generously offered the church the use of the spacious hall recognizing the need for the continuation of social connection. The other three days, Program Director Boynton delivered meals, flowers, news from the church and books to Mug Club attendees.
In March, the church received a generous grant in the amount of $900 from The Tamworth Foundation. This grant was provided to offset Mug Club Cafe expenses for coffee, snacks, small care items and supplies. And the Mug Club friends themselves collected items for five different non-profit organizations: Tamworth Community School’s share shelf, Community Food Center in Tamworth, Vaughan Community Services, Agape Ministries and End 68 Hours of Hunger.
For more information, contact Program Director, Erica Boynton at (603) 323-7186 or send an email to programdirector@chocoruachurch.org.
