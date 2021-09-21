LOVELL, Maine — The Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library located at 227 Main St. in Lovell, Maine, will be presenting artist, musician and author Dave Kobrenski on Thursday, Sept 23, from 7 to 8 p.m. as the first program of the fall 2021-22 Speaker Series.
Kobrenski will weave art, music and storytelling together into an entertaining and informative cultural experience.
In his presentation, Kobrenski will share his experiences from nearly two decades of travel in West Africa, discuss social and cultural issues and give demonstrations of the instruments he learned to play while living in West Africa, including the Fulani flute, kamale ngoni (a 10-string African harp) and more.
This event will be in-person in the library community room (masks required) and simultaneously on Zoom.
For the Zoom link and for more information, go to hobbslibrary.org or call the library at (207) 925-3177.
The 2021-22 Speaker Series is sponsored in part by a generous contribution from Norway Savings Bank.
