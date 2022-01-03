BRIDGTON, Maine — A dozen members of Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary were joined by six Interactors (junior Rotarians) from the Lake Region High School to prepare, plate, serve and then clean up at the Christmas Community Kettle at the Bridgton Community Center on Dec. 16.
Rotarian and Chef Nicholas Orgo oversaw the production of the 125 roast beef meals which were distributed in this Drive Through Only supper.
Sponsored by Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club to wish community members a Merry Christmas and Happy, Healthy New Year. Caroling and, of course, Santa made the event very festive.
For more information about Rotary and the club’s activities, contact President Jessica Putnam at lakeregionrotary@gmail.com.
Also visit the club’s website at lakeregionrotary.com or its Facebook page.
