BROWNFIELD, Maine — Famous for its big-name, intimate concerts, Stone Mountain Arts Center is adding a special culinary offering called Big Barn Dinners.
The first is a five-course dinner with mini-music sets between courses on June 4 with soul singer Jesse Dee.
Born from when Stone Mountain did smaller versions of these dinners in the old barn during days of COVID social distancing, Big Barn Dinners will be held in the concert hall.
This is a unique way to gather for a meal and enjoy a performance at the same time. It has all the best elements that the Stone Mountain Arts Center has to offer. Here’s how it works: patrons will be served a five-course meal in the concert hall and after each course diners will hear sleigh bells.
That is the cue to put down the forks and quiet the room. Next comes a mini set of that night’s performer on the grand stage — until the next course is served. It's a cool way to experience SMAC as the locals call it.
Here are the dates and performers:
• June 4 Big Barn Dinner with musical guest soul singer Jesse Dee.
• June 30 Big Barn Dinner with musical guest Carol Noonan Trio (Carol, Duke Levine and Kevin Barry, a SMAC Fundraiser).
• July 16 Big Barn Dinner with musical guest Alt Folkies Rough and Tumble.
• July 30 June 4 Big Barn Dinner with musical guest Ward Hayden and the Outliers.
