Jonah Oliver Mayer

The Rev. Jonah Oliver Mayer is the new pastor at Bartlett Union Congregational Church. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BARTLETT — Bartlett Union Congregational Church at 12 Albany Ave. in Bartlett is welcoming a new pastor, the Rev. Jonah Oliver Mayer, who has recently relocated from Connecticut to Bartlett.

Mayer first met the congregation while he was in the area for a snowmobiling trip last winter. He and one of the church’s deacons had a mutual friend who encouraged him to visit while he was in town. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm.

