BARTLETT — Bartlett Union Congregational Church at 12 Albany Ave. in Bartlett is welcoming a new pastor, the Rev. Jonah Oliver Mayer, who has recently relocated from Connecticut to Bartlett.
Mayer first met the congregation while he was in the area for a snowmobiling trip last winter. He and one of the church’s deacons had a mutual friend who encouraged him to visit while he was in town. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm.
Mayer completed his undergraduate studies in philosophy and religion and political science, at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington. He later felt called to seminary and higher theological education and completed his graduate studies at Duke University, School of Divinity, in Durham, N.C., where he obtained both a master of divinity and master of theology.
While in North Carolina, he worked for Project Compassion in Chapel Hill, a community-based organization providing support to those dealing with illness, death and grief. He also served at a rural congregation in Kenly, N.C., where he led worship services, instructed adult Sunday School and provided in-home pastoral care services to parish members unable to attend church.
During his studies at Duke, Jonah completed his chaplain internship through Clinical Pastoral Education at Duke University Medical Center. Following his studies at Duke, he moved to Connecticut to pursue further Clinical Pastoral Education through a chaplain residency program at Hartford Hospital.
After completing training in two level-one trauma centers, he continued his ministry working as a hospice chaplain. During his free time, Jonah enjoys traveling, winter sports, fishing and football.
Come join the church this Sunday, Dec. 11, to celebrate the Third Sunday of Advent and meet our new pastor and make new friends along the way. On Sunday, Dec. 18, there is a special worship service with performances by Wayne Peabody, Brenda Monahan, and Viggo Kardell of the Tir Na Nog Musical Society.
The service will celebrate the Fourth Sunday of Advent. As usual, a coffee hour will follow the service, and newcomers are warmly encouraged to join us for discussion and refreshments. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.