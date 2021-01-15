CHOCORUA — A successful holiday silent auction at Artworks Gallery in Chocorua generated support for three local food pantries.
The gallery wanted to reach out to the community and share the bounty with the food pantries during these trying times by donating a total of $1,800.
Each food pantry will receive a check for $600: Madison Church Food Pantry, the Community Food Center Food Pantry in Tamworth and Agape Ministries Servants in West Ossipee.
If you need assistance or wish to donate more to the food pantries and continue the giving, please contact them.
Contact information is listed below, please call for current hours.
• Community Food Center Food Pantry at Saint Andrew's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 678 Whittier Road, Tamworth, (603) 323-8515.
• Madison Church Food Pantry, 53 Conway Road, Madison, (603) 733-6323.
• Agape Ministries Servants, 1895 Route 16, West Ossipee, (603) 539-4456.
ArtWorks wishes to thank contributing businesses, artists and supporters whose hard work and commitment made this event such a success. It was a unique silent auction lasting nearly two months, with bidding by phone, email or in person (with social distancing.) Bidders enjoyed the excitement and fun of a regular auction. Watch for next year’s auction, hopefully with an opening reception and other social events.
ArtWorks Gallery & Fine Crafts is located at 132 Route 16 in Chocorua. Winter hours are Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. 5 p.m. and the First Friday of each month, noon to 7 p.m.
For more information, go to chocoruaartworks.com or call (603) 323-8041.
