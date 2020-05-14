CONWAY — Due to the ongoing public health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, Arts Jubilee has announced that there will be no Summer Concert Series this year.
As a Mount Washington Valley-based non-profit, Arts Jubilee has presented its annual concert series since 1983. This summer would have been Arts Jubilee’s 38th season. For over a decade, the popular series has been held outdoors at the base of the North Slope at Cranmore Mountain Resort, Arts Jubilee’s host sponsor.
“There is simply too much uncertainty heading into the summer to guarantee the well-being of our audience, performers, vendors, and volunteers,” Executive Director Bob Sheehan said. “This was a painful decision for our board of directors to make, but a necessary one. We look forward to the summer concerts as much as our community does, but we all need to make sacrifices during these challenging times to protect the most vulnerable among us.”
Arts Jubilee is pleased to share that the bands scheduled to perform this summer have all committed to being a part of the 2021 season. This lineup includes the Classic Rock Orchestra, Ceili Rain, the New Legacy Swing Band, 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience, and Pat Colwell & the Soul Sensations.
As a non-profit, Arts Jubilee relies on the generosity of business sponsors, grant funding, and private donations to present the Summer Concert Series each year.
“Many local businesses are currently struggling, which has impacted this year’s sponsorship numbers,” Sheehan said.
Arts Jubilee averages 40 sponsors each year, but that number is understandably lower this year.
“We are grateful to the many sponsors who have told us to keep their 2020 contribution to help get us through the year,” Sheehan said. “We are fortunate to be a part of such a giving community. Arts Jubilee wouldn’t still be here after 37 years if that weren’t the case. We’d like to thank all of our supporters — past and present — for helping keep Arts Jubilee alive, and we wish everyone a speedy recovery.”
Donations to Arts Jubilee can be mailed to P.O. Box 647, North Conway, NH 03860. You can also donate online at artsjubilee.org/donate.
