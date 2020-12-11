The American Legion invites high school students to compete in a constitutional speech contest. Winners will earn scholarship money, chance to compete in the national finals.
High school students across state have been invited by the Department Oratorical Chairman and Committee of the American Legion to compete in the Annual American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program.
The subject in the prepared oration portion of the contest must be about some phase of the Constitution of the United States, emphasizing the duties and obligations of a citizen to the United States government.
The prepared oration must be the original effort of each contestant and must be 8-10 minutes in length.
The assigned topics portion has the following topics: Article 1, section 7; Article 2, section 3; Article 3, section 1; Amendment XXII, section 1. The participant will have a 3-to-5-minute oration on one of the four stated topics.
In addition to the awards by winners of the various elimination rounds of competition, college scholarships of $21,000, $18,000, and $16,000 will be awarded to the first through third places in the national finals.
Each state winner who competes in the first round of the national contest will receive a $1,500 scholarship. Participants in the second round who do not advance to the national final round will receive an additional $1,500 scholarship.
The top three youth orators who have won all previous elimination rounds of the contest will vie for top honors in the national contest in April in Indianapolis.
The American Legion will pay the expenses of state winners at the national contest.
High school students who are interested in entering the competition will find complete rules and contest information at legion.org/oratorical.
For more information, contact the American Legion Department of New Hampshire at (603) 856-8951 or Ken Maynard at kenmay1@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.