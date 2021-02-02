CONWAY — Members of Altrusa International of Carroll County have been limited in their volunteer and fundraising activities.
In November, the club decided to support Starting Point by collecting both monetary and material donations.
Members recently met with Starting Point’s Deb Weinstein to present the $500 they collected as well as much need supplies to Starting Point.
Like so many non-profits, Starting Points fundraising activities have been cancelled due to COVID-19. But because of COVID-19 the need for shelter and safety has increased.
Starting Point greatly appreciates donations and they can be mailed to Starting Point, P.O. Box 1972, Conway, NH 03818 or go to startingpointnh.org and donate on line.
Altrusa International of Carroll County is a non-profit service organization with membership from towns in Carroll County. To contact Altrusa, email altrusacarrollcounty@gmail.com. check out our blog. Carrollcountyaltrusa.blogspot.com.
