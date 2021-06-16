TAMWORTH — AdventureQuest, a tabletop role-playing game for children ages 9 to 12 years old (grades 4-6), will be back for a new season this summer. The 7-episode season of AdventureQuest will meet on Tuesdays June 22, 29, July 6, 13 and 20 and Aug. 3 and 10 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Cook Memorial Library.
Meetings will be held outdoors following the library’s current safety protocols. Enrollment is limited to seven participants for each season.
AdventureQuest is led by Kevin Mahoney, Ed.D, an educator who developed this game over 25 years ago to teach kids to work together as a team and to develop communication and problem-solving skills while playing a game similar to Dungeons and Dragons.
Each weekly episode connects together with the last episode to build a storyline in the course of a season, so participants should plan to attend all seven meetings.
To register a child for the summer 2021 season of AdventureQuest, find the online registration form on the library's website at tamworthlibrary.org. Call (603) 323-8510 for more information.
